Over 8,000 people affected by heavy rainfall in Liulin Township, Hubei

Xinhua) 13:30, August 15, 2021

A child plays soccer at a temporary shelter on the playground of a school in Liulin Township in Suizhou, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 14, 2021. Over 8,000 people have been affected in the township hit by heavy rainfall. (Photo by Wu Zhizun/Xinhua)

