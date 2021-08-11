Green land unveils brand-new ecosystem in Hubei

Ecns.cn) 16:22, August 11, 2021

Yuliangzhou, an economic development zone in the central of Xiangyang City, is planted with lawn and green trees, Xiangyang, Hubei Province, August 10, 2021. (Photo/ Yang Dong)

Xiangyang has launched several ecological restoration projects in recent years, which improves the ecosystem in Yuliangzhou. It is now served as a multifunction zone for residents to enjoy vacations, have short-term travel, or hold athletic activities.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)