China's Hubei reports 6 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 13:14, August 08, 2021

WUHAN, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- Central China's Hubei Province reported six new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and three asymptomatic cases on Saturday, the provincial health commission said Sunday.

All the locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 patients and asymptomatic cases were registered in the provincial capital Wuhan.

By the end of Saturday, there were 52 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hubei, including 37 locally transmitted cases. There were also 65 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, among whom 41 were locally transmitted.

