Chinese mainland reports 81 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:04, August 08, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 81 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 38 were reported in Jiangsu, 24 in Henan, seven in Yunnan, six each in Hubei and Hunan, according to the commission.

Also reported were 15 new imported cases, of which six were reported in Shanghai, four in Yunnan, three in Guangdong and two in Sichuan.

Three suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were newly reported in Shanghai on Saturday.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were newly reported, the commission added.

