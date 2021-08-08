Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 81 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:04, August 08, 2021
BEIJING, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 81 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.
Of the locally transmitted cases, 38 were reported in Jiangsu, 24 in Henan, seven in Yunnan, six each in Hubei and Hunan, according to the commission.
Also reported were 15 new imported cases, of which six were reported in Shanghai, four in Yunnan, three in Guangdong and two in Sichuan.
Three suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were newly reported in Shanghai on Saturday.
No deaths related to COVID-19 were newly reported, the commission added.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Science-based origin tracing of COVID-19 allows no vicious political manipulation
- Sunshine of cooperation will finally dispel dark cloud of COVID-19
- Lesson behind hyperbole of Chinese researchers withdrawing COVID data
- Overseas experts appreciate China's commitment to global anti-COVID-19 fight
- Scientists from 4 BRICS countries to carry out genomic sequencing, mathematical modelling of COVID-19 pandemic
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.