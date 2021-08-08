Overseas experts appreciate China's commitment to global anti-COVID-19 fight

Xinhua) 09:07, August 08, 2021

A man receives a dose of China's COVID-19 vaccine in the city of Tabatinga in the state of Amazonas, Brazil, Jan. 19, 2021. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

China has helped many countries within its ability since the outbreak of COVID-19, adhered to the concept of a global community of health for all, and promoted international vaccine cooperation, setting a good example for other countries in the world, said Ronnie Lins, director of the China-Brazil Center for Research and Business.

BEIJING, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- Overseas experts and scholars have expressed appreciation of China's commitment to promoting international cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and making vaccines a global public good.

China will strive to provide 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to the world throughout this year and offer 100 million U.S. dollars to COVAX, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday in a written message to the first meeting of the International Forum on COVID-19 Vaccine Cooperation, which was jointly held by 23 countries via video links.

A batch of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines arrives at the Phnom Penh International Airport in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, July 31, 2021. (Photo by Ly Lay/Xinhua)

"It is imperative that the international community answer the call of President Xi Jinping to enhance and deepen greater cooperation in vaccine development and production," said Lee Pei May, a political expert at the International Islamic University Malaysia.

China has played a fundamental role in ensuring vaccine equity and its decision to donate 100 million U.S. dollars to COVAX is "commendable," she said.

A medical worker inoculates a woman with a dose of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 19, 2021. (Xinhua)

Ronnie Lins, director of the China-Brazil Center for Research and Business, told Xinhua that China has helped many countries within its ability since the outbreak of COVID-19, adhered to the concept of a global community of health for all, and promoted international vaccine cooperation, setting a good example for other countries in the world.

French writer and sinologist Sonia Bressler hailed China's open attitude to and incredible efforts in promoting international vaccine cooperation.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic checks blood pressure before receiving the second dose of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine in Doljevac, Serbia, April 27, 2021. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

Samer Khair Ahmed, a Jordanian writer and expert on Arab-China relations, said Xi's message manifested again China's highly responsible manner to the world and its deep-rooted values and morals.

"China is helping developing countries with real assistance in providing vaccines for their people," he said.

These efforts highlight the moral values of China and are also in line with the Belt and Road Initiative, the expert said, adding that China views the developing countries as partners in the world of humanity and in realizing world development.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)