We Are China

Poetic sunset scenery seen after rain in Hubei

Ecns.cn) 10:57, July 09, 2021

The bridge, flowing river, house and sunset consist of a poetic scenery after a heavy rain in Yuan'an County, west Hubei Province on July 7, 2021. (Photo/ Liu Zhongyi)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)