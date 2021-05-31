Home>>
Intangible Cultural Heritage shows performed in Hubei
(Ecns.cn) 15:09, May 31, 2021
Photo taken on May 30, 2021 shows the Intangible Cultural Heritage programs performed in Nanzhang County, Xiangyang City, Hubei Province.
As the cultural cradle of the Chu State, a country of the Spring and Autumn Period (771 to 476 BC), Nanzhang county is rich in Intangible Cultural Heritage, including one at national level, five at provincial level and six at municipal level. Ninety-five items are on the county-level protection list (Photo: China News Service/Xiong Mingyin)
