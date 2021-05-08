Wang Zhonglin appointed acting governor of China's Hubei Province

Xinhua) 11:04, May 08, 2021

WUHAN, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Wang Zhonglin was appointed deputy governor and acting governor of central China's Hubei Province on Friday, in line with a decision of the standing committee of the provincial legislature.

The 23rd session of the Standing Committee of the 13th Hubei Provincial People's Congress on Friday also accepted the resignation of Wang Xiaodong from the post of provincial governor.

