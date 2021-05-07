China's Hubei administers over 20 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses
WUHAN, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Central China's Hubei Province, once hard hit by COVID-19, had administered over 20.16 million doses of coronavirus vaccines as of Wednesday, the provincial health commission announced Thursday.
The province has set a daily vaccination record by administering nearly 1.07 million doses, said the commission.
Hubei started vaccinating high-risk groups, including those in sectors like the cold chain, medical treatment and public health, transportation, education, and the service industry, on Dec. 15, 2020. Since March 25 this year, the province has ramped up its COVID-19 vaccination efforts to cover people aged 18 and over.
Hubei now has 2,178 vaccination sites and 6,098 injection tables, with a daily vaccination capacity of 1.2 million doses.
Photos
Related Stories
- Vaccination campaign for overseas Chinese launched in Damascus
- North Macedonian PM receives China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine
- China's CoronaVac vaccine completely safe: Azerbaijani acting health minister
- 5 Australian blood clot cases linked to AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
- Over 1 mln people get COVID-19 vaccine in Hong Kong
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.