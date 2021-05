Vaccination campaign for overseas Chinese launched in Damascus

May 07, 2021

Chinese ambassador to Syria Feng Biao (3rd L) talks to a Syrian health official at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Damascus, capital of Syria, on May 6, 2021. Nearly 100 Chinese citizens in Syria received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines as a vaccination campaign for overseas Chinese was launched in Damascus on Thursday. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

