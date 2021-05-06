Over 1 mln people get COVID-19 vaccine in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 13:49, May 06, 2021

People line up for the COVID-19 vaccination at a community vaccination center in south China's Hong Kong, Feb. 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

HONG KONG, May 5 (Xinhua) -- More than 1 million people have taken at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in Hong Kong since the vaccine rollout started more than two months ago, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said Wednesday.

The figure accounts for around 15 percent of the population aged 16 or above and eligible to get vaccinated in the financial hub, the government said.

So far, over 1.59 million vaccine doses have been administered in Hong Kong since the inoculation program began on Feb. 26, with about 588,100 people fully vaccinated.

A government spokesman called on those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so as early as possible.

"A high vaccination rate can lead us to resume economic and livelihood activities as soon as possible. In view of the threat posed by mutant strains, it is imperative for us to get vaccinated to protect ourselves and others," the spokesman said.

