University of Hong Kong condemns student union's radical acts, remarks

Xinhua) 09:51, May 01, 2021

HONG KONG, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The University of Hong Kong on Friday strongly condemned its student union for utilizing the campus as a platform for its political propaganda and repeatedly making inflammatory and potentially unlawful public statements as well as unfounded allegations against the university.

The university said in a statement that the Hong Kong University Students' Union (HKUSU), a registered organization independent of the university, "has become increasingly politicized in recent years" and its undertakings "have compromised the mutual trust established over the years, to the extent of undermining the overall interests of the university and tarnishing its reputation."

As the cornerstone of the rule of law in Hong Kong, the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) not only protects academic freedom, personal freedom of expression and freedom for assembly, but also provides for upholding national security, the university noted.

The university is not a safe haven outside the law, it said, adding "It has the responsibility to safeguard the collective interests of all its members including staff and students."

It noted in the statement that it is not acceptable that the HKUSU disregards the university's advice and the overall interests of the university community while taking advantage of the services and facilities offered by the university, and that the HKUSU's actions also bring legal risks to the university.

The university said that it is now imperative for it to clearly define the legal responsibilities of both parties. It has decided to stop collecting membership fees on behalf of the HKUSU, cease providing financial management services for them, and will enforce its management rights over the offices and other facilities currently used by the HKUSU.

The university may also take further actions if necessary, it added.

Meanwhile, the university will continue its commitment to facilitating student activities on campus, it said.

Misdeeds of the HKUSU included advocating "Hong Kong independence" in its publication "Undergrad" during the illegal "Occupy Central" movement in 2014, publicly slandering Hong Kong police as "black police" and smearing the central authorities' efforts to improve the electoral system in the HKSAR.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)