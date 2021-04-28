Hong Kong reports 7 new COVID-19 cases
HONG KONG, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's daily infections of COVID-19 remained single-digit growth on Wednesday, adding to signs that the virus spread has been largely curbed.
Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection reported Wednesday seven additional confirmed cases, including six imported and one locally transmitted, bringing the total tally to 11,755.
With the abating epidemic situation, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government will launch a "vaccine bubble" plan on Thursday to ease social distancing control for vaccinated people, with the reopening of bars and nightclubs and the resumption of local group tours.
By far, nearly 1.33 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Hong Kong, with 454,500 people fully vaccinated.
