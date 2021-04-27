Biden, Modi have phone conversation on tackling COVID-19

Combo photo of U.S. President Joe Biden (L) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Xinhua)

The United States is providing India with a range of emergency assistance, including oxygen-related supplies, vaccine materials, and therapeutics, the White House said.

WASHINGTON, April 26 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday promised to support India hit hard by COVID-19 in a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House said.

Biden pledged "America's steadfast support for the people of India who have been impacted by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases," the White House said in a statement.

The phone call between the two leaders came amid mounting pressure for the Biden administration to lend a hand to India.

Last Thursday, when asked about whether the United States would lift the export ban of vaccine raw materials, State Department spokesman Ned Price said that "it's in the interests of the rest of the world to see Americans vaccinated." His remarks drew criticism among the Indian public and health experts.

India is witnessing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. On Monday morning, the country reported the world's biggest-ever daily surge with 352,991 new cases and 2,812 related deaths in the past 24 hours.

