Quarantine-free return for Hongkongers in mainland begins

Ecns.cn) 13:18, April 30, 2021

Hong Kong residents walk out of the arrival hall of the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, April 29, 2021. The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government has extended the " Return2hk" Travel Scheme for Hong Kong residents returning from the mainland without being subject to 14-day compulsory quarantine if they meet all specified conditions under the Scheme. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

