Joshua Wong pleads guilty to participating in unauthorized assembly in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 09:29, May 01, 2021

HONG KONG, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Joshua Wong, an instigator of the Hong Kong riots, on Friday pleaded guilty to participating in an unauthorized assembly last year.

Wong and three other anti-China disruptors pleaded guilty at the District Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Friday to charges of participating in an illegal assembly in June 2020 in Victoria Park of Hong Kong.

The trial of the case, which involved a total of 26 defendants, including another instigator Jimmy Lai, started on Feb. 5. The judge adjourned the case to April 30 for the above four defendants who intended to plead guilty.

Another defendant Eddie Chu was considering his intention of plea and applied to have his case adjourned.

Meanwhile, two defendants in the case have escaped from Hong Kong and the court has issued arrest warrants against them. As for Lai and 18 other people, the case was adjourned to June 11.

