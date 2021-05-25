Home>>
Amazing sea of cloud appears over township in Hubei
(Ecns.cn) 10:13, May 25, 2021
The amazing sea of cloud appears over Mao Ping Township, central China's Hubei after a downpour. The mountains were shrouded in clouds and mist, resembling a fairyland. (China News Service/Lei Yong)
Photos
