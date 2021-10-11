China Theater Festival kicks off in Wuhan

Xinhua) 09:14, October 11, 2021

Chinese actor Jiao Huang (2nd R) receives lifetime achievement award from the China Federation of Literacy and Art Circles, at the opening ceremony of the 17th China Theater Festival in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 9, 2021. The 17th China Theater Festival, a national theater and performing arts event, opened on Saturday in Wuhan. Altogether 31 plays of various genres from across the country, including Peking Opera and Kunqu Opera, are scheduled to be performed at the festival that runs through Oct. 28. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

