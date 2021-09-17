Home>>
Lantern fair held to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival in Jiangsu
(Xinhua) 08:24, September 17, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 16, 2021 shows a lantern fair celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival in Zhouzhuang Township of Kunshan City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)
