Fallas Festival celebrations held in Valencia, Spain

Xinhua) 10:50, September 07, 2021

Photo taken on Sept. 5, 2021 shows gigantic dolls in Valencia, Spain. The Fallas Festival is a traditional celebration in commemoration of Saint Joseph in the city of Valencia. The festival was postponed until this September due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)

