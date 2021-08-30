Languages

Archive

Monday, August 30, 2021

Home>>

Prague Ice Cream Festival

(Xinhua) 09:37, August 30, 2021

A child enjoys ice cream during the Prague Ice Cream Festival in Prague, the Czech Republic, on Aug. 29, 2021. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories