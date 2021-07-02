Annual Medieval Market in Turku, Finland

Xinhua) 09:59, July 02, 2021

Actors dressed in medieval style costumes perform at the annual Medieval Market in Turku, Finland, July 1, 2021. The annual Medieval Market, one of the largest historical events in Finland, is held in Turku from July 1 to July 4. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's scale has been reduced and the number of visitors are severely restricted. (Xinhua/Zhu Haochen)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)