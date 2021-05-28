Annika Saarikko appointed as Finland's new finance minister

Xinhua) 11:23, May 28, 2021

Annika Saarikko attends a news conference in Helsinki, Finland, on May 27, 2021. Annika Saarikko, Finland's former minister of science and culture, was appointed as minister of finance on Thursday by President Sauli Niinisto. Saarikko's former portfolio was taken over by Antti Kurvinen. (Lauri Heikkinen/Finnish government/Handout via Xinhua)

HELSINKI, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Annika Saarikko, Finland's former minister of science and culture, was appointed as minister of finance on Thursday by President Sauli Niinisto.

In a statement, Saarikko said that for Finland to be able to support a Nordic welfare system, it needs to boost employment and make public finances more sustainable and balanced.

The unemployment benefits system must also be reformed to "encourage acceptance of work."

Saarikko, 37, was nominated to her new post by the liberal-conservative Centre Party, of which she is leader. In Finland's coalition government, the parties nominate their own ministers.

She replaces her party colleague Matti Vanhanen in the post.

Last Saturday, Vanhanen announced his intention to resign. He led the Centre Party and was prime minister of Finland between 2003 and 2010.

Saarikko's former portfolio was taken over by Antti Kurvinen, 34, who had previously chaired the Centre Party's parliamentary group.

