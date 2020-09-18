China-produced 5G smartphone tops sale list in Finland

HELSINKI, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Oneplus Nord 5G smartphone produced by Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus Technology topped the sale list in Finland in August, reported Helsingin Sanomat (HS), the largest subscription newspaper in Finland, on Thursday.

Oneplus Nord 5G became the most purchased phone in both Elisa and Telia, two of the three mobile network operators in Finland, in August 2020. The phone is also the second best seller in the overall statistics of DNA, the third mobile network operator in the country.

According to the report, all the above mentioned three operators believe sales of Oneplus Nord 5G have continued at a rapid pace in September.

The newspaper, therefore, described the phone as "the first really popular smartphone operating on the 5G network on the market in Finland." It also said that it is one of the first cheaper smartphones to operate on the 5G network than the flagship models in the country.

The test result of the phone on Thursday morning showed that the download speed of Oneplus Nord 5G in Elisa's 5G network was 634.8 megabits per second at the Citizen's Square in downtown Helsinki. At the same time, the download speeds in Elisa's 4G network were only between 20 and 50 megabits per second in the same place.

Other advantages of the phone also include the resolution of its screen, which is based on Fluid AMOLED technology, a main camera with a high resolution and quick charging speed.

Currently, there are a total of 27 models of 5G smartphones on the Finnish market, including five models of Huawei, three models of OnePlus, four models of Xiaomi and one model of ZTE, which are all produced by Chinese smartphone manufacturers, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

"Perhaps in the coming months we will see a moment when 5G phones will make up the majority of the phones sold," Jussi Vuorinen, equipment business director of Telia, was quoted by the newspaper as saying. However, he admitted that switching all phones to 5G will take a long time, as seen in the transition from 3G phones to 4G.

Founded in 2013, OnePlus is a Chinese smartphone manufacturer headquartered in Shenzhen in south China. The company officially serves more than 30 countries and regions around the world. OnePlus Nord 5G, an Android-based smartphone, was launched on July 21, 2020. It has been available in Europe, India, China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Malaysia.