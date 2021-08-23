Languages

Monday, August 23, 2021

Janai Purnima Festival celebrated in Kathmandu, Nepal

(Xinhua) 10:36, August 23, 2021

A student from a Hindu priest school performs a ritual during Janai Purnima Festival celebrations on the premises of Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal on Aug. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Sulav Shrestha)


