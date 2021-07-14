We Are China

People gather at livestock market ahead of Eid al-Adha festival

Xinhua) 13:22, July 14, 2021

A boy plays with sheep at a livestock market ahead of Eid al-Adha festival in Deir al-Balah refugee camp in central Gaza Strip, July 13, 2021. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

