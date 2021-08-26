The West has failed Afghanistan, says Spanish Defense Minister
People queue up to board a military aircraft of the United States and leave Kabul at Kabul airport, Afghanistan, Aug. 22, 2021. (Photo/ Xinhua)
Spain's Minister of Defense Margarita Robles said there was "no doubt" the West had "failed the Afghan people."
The minister also lamented the attitude of U.S. President Joe Biden, who continues to insist that American troops will leave Kabul on Aug. 31.
MADRID, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- Spain's Minister of Defense Margarita Robles said on Wednesday there was "no doubt" the West had "failed the Afghan people," as Spain and other western powers struggle to evacuate as many people from Kabul following the Taliban takeover.
A steady stream of aircraft carrying refugees has been arriving at the Spanish Air Force base at Torrejon de Ardoz in recent days, but despite the efforts of Spanish troops who "are putting their lives at risk," Robles admitted "a lot of people are going to be left behind."
The Defense Minister explained that the Spanish troops in Kabul were restricted by the fact they could not act beyond the airport.
She also lamented the attitude of U.S. President Joe Biden, who continues to insist that American troops will leave Kabul on Aug. 31.
"We won't be able to get any more people out, and we are aware of the human drama ... We will be there as long as necessary," said Robles.
