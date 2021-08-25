Failure in Afghanistan signals American era is ending: British media

August 25, 2021

Taliban militants are seen in Mehtarlam, capital of Laghman province, eastern Afghanistan, Aug. 15, 2021. (Str/Xinhua)

LONDON, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- The botched Afghan retreat is the latest sign that the American era is ending as America's global plan lies in ruins, a British newspaper said.

"The stupidity and incompetence" displayed over the Afghan withdrawal have once again confirmed that the American elites don't understand the rest of the world, and aren't fit to govern their own country, let alone the globe, The Daily Telegraph said in a recent opinion article.

"Blinded by a simplistic universalism, they no longer understand religion, tribalism, history, national differences or why countries want to govern themselves," it said.

America's failure in Afghanistan shows that full-on liberal imperialism inevitably backfires, it added.

An Afghan border forces soldier stands guard at a U.S. forces base which has been handed over to Afghan border forces in Dih Bala district of Nangarhar province, eastern Afghanistan, July 20, 2020. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)

"America's blueprint" has failed everywhere, the article said, noting that Brexit has signaled the beginning of the end of America's dystopian construct.

In the Middle East, every country or territory touched by America is in chaos, the article said, citing Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya and the Gulf States.

Concurrent with America's failure everywhere in the world, its internal problems are "immense", the article pointed out. "Its constitution is broken; it no longer has values to sell, neither capitalism nor democracy nor the American dream," it said.

America doesn't want to know about the rest of the world, thus "the American Empire" is sure to be in terminal decline, the article said.

