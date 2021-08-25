U.S. House passes voting rights legislation that has little chance of clearing Senate

August 25, 2021

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. House voted strictly along the party lines Tuesday to pass a Democratic-sponsored voting rights bill restoring federal oversight over state election laws, one that has little chance of clearing the Senate.

