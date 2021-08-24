The seven sins of the alliance system of the United States (part 4)

THE FOURTH SIN: DESTRUCTION

For a long time, the United States and its allies have been keen on subverting other governments, cultivating regional proxies, and deliberately creating confrontation, destructing without constructing, disregarding international law and rules, and wantonly violating the rights and interests of other countries, becoming the biggest spoiler of regional stability.

◆The United States, together with its allies, has engaged in "color revolutions" and intervened in other countries' internal affairs.

In the 42 years between 1947 and 1989 alone, the United States carried out 64 covert operations of subversion and six overt ones, wrote Lindsey O'Rourke, political scientist at Boston College, in her book "Covert Regime Change: America's Secret Cold War."

After the end of the Cold War, the United States became more unscrupulous in promoting interventionism and frequently exported "color revolutions." At the end of 2003, the United States forced then Georgian President Eduard Shevardnadze to resign on the grounds of fraudulent vote counting in the parliamentary elections, and supported one of the leaders of the opposition, Mikheil Saakashvili, to be elected president, which has been known as the "Rose Revolution."

In October 2004, the United States concocted the "fraud" scandal of the Ukrainian elections, incited the youth of Ukraine to take to the streets, and supported Viktor Yushchenko to be elected president in the re-election, which has been called the "Orange Revolution."

In March 2005, the United States incited the opposition in Kyrgyzstan to protest the results of the parliamentary elections, which eventually turned into riots and forced then President Askar Akayev to flee and announce his resignation, which was known as the "Tulip Revolution."

In the past decade, the United States has invaded or instigated regime change in more than 20 countries, and has repeatedly intervened in and manipulated "color revolutions" in Central and Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and some countries in West Asia and North Africa.

On Oct. 20, 2020, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin said that the United States was plotting a "color revolution" in Moldova.

On Feb. 18, 2021, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the decision of the European Court of Human Rights demanding that Russia immediately release the opposition figure Alexey Navalny was "a very serious attempt to interfere in Russia's domestic judicial affairs," which showed haste and obvious bias, and raised a lot of questions. Russian Minister of Justice Konstantin Chuychenko said the decision was impracticable because it had no legal basis.

Britain was involved in plotting the military coup in November 2019 in Bolivia to gain access to its lithium deposits, and supported Bolivia's new government after then President Evo Morales of the Movement Towards Socialism party was forced to resign, reported British newspaper Morning Star with declassified foreign documents in March 2021. The deadly violence following the coup was condemned by human rights groups.

◆The United States and its allies have left an unmanageable mess in the Middle East and beyond.

The United States and its allies have frequently created chaos in the Middle East, seriously weakening the strength of countries in the region, leading to the expansion of al-Qaeda and the Islamic State, and plunging the region into an unresolvable security and governance deficit. U.S., British, Australian and other coalition soldiers in the Middle East have rampantly abused prisoners, raped, pillaged and killed civilians, and their brutality is no less than that of terrorists.

The United States has been addicted to drawing a faction to its own side to squash another in the Middle East, deliberately creating regional conflicts and dividing Middle East countries to achieve its offshore balancing strategy. In recent years, the United States has played up the "Iranian threat" and sectarian confrontation in the Gulf, and forced countries in the region to choose sides. The Trump administration unilaterally withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal, demanding that Iran's missile program and regional policies be included in negotiations, while on the other hand, it presumed Iran was guilty, linking all incidents, including attacks on regional oil facilities and tanker explosions, to Iran or its proxies, with an intention to confirm Iran's regional "misdeeds" and stir up insecurity in the region. In early 2020, the United States conducted the targeted killing of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani, and tensions in the region escalated abruptly.

◆Britain, France and other countries sowed the seeds of trouble in order to keep their influence when they were forced to end their colonial rule, and still have "colonial obsession."

"Divide and rule" was an important tool Britain used to administer its colonies, which has left the Indo-Pakistani conflict, triggered the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and created the Cyprus problem.

First, Britain has left the Indo-Pakistani conflict. After its occupation of India, Britain used the caste and sectarian contradiction to sow discord among classes and social groups in India to strengthen its role and maintain its colonial rule. In June 1947, then Governor-General of India Louis Mountbatten proposed a plan to divide India into Hindustan, which was predominantly Hindu, and Pakistan, which was predominantly Islamic, and to transfer power to each. After the partition, there have been numerous frictions and conflicts between the two parties, with the conflicts and hatred between them deepening, which triggered wars over Kashmir.

Second, Britain has triggered the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Palestine was originally a part of the Ottoman Empire. During World War I, out of its strategic need, Britain supported the Arab people in Palestine to resist the Ottoman Empire, and on the other hand supported the Zionist movement, in favor of Jews establishing a national homeland in Palestine. Since then, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has never stopped.

Third, Britain has created the Cyprus problem. Cyprus is close to Greece and Turkey, and the Greek and Turkish communities on the island regard the two countries as their respective mother countries. In the process of Cyprus, a former British colony, seeking independence, Britain adopted the same tactics to provoke the Greek-Turkish conflict and promote the internationalization of the Cyprus problem. Later, an armed conflict broke out between the Greek and Turkish communities, which led to the division of the island between the north and south, and the conflict has remained unresolved.

Embracing "new interventionism", European countries have adopted the "obey-or-die" policy against African country leaders, secretly instigating and even sending troops to intervene in the civil wars in Cote d'Ivoire and other countries, undermining the peace and stability of the sub-region. Britain, France, Germany and the Netherlands sent warships to the South China Sea to show off their power. The European Parliament and the Czech Republic issued resolutions related to Taiwan and arranged for officials and parliamentarians to visit Taiwan, blatantly arguing for "Taiwan independence" separatists, and seriously undermining the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

The European Parliament, under the banner of "safeguarding human rights," awarded the "Sakharov Prize" to criminals sentenced by the Chinese judiciary in accordance with the law, grossly interfering in China's internal affairs and violating China's judicial sovereignty.

In March 2021, the EU imposed unilateral sanctions on relevant Chinese individuals and entities based on lies and misinformation and under the pretext of the so-called human rights issue in Xinjiang, grossly interfering in China's internal affairs, blatantly violating international law and basic norms of international relations, and seriously damaging China-EU relations. (more)

