U.S. House Democrats break stalemate to advance bipartisan infrastructure bill

Photo taken on Aug. 10, 2021 shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., the United States. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

The U.S. House adopted a measure that would allow Democrats to write and approve the 3.5-trillion-dollar social spending package without Republican support, while clearing the path for the final vote of the Senate-passed infrastructure plan.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Democrats-held House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to advance a bipartisan 1-trillion-dollar infrastructure bill and approve a 3.5-trillion-dollar budget resolution, breaking the stalemate due to intra-party disagreement over the chamber's priority.

In a 220-212 party line vote, the lower chamber adopted a measure that would allow Democrats to write and approve the 3.5-trillion-dollar social spending package without Republican support, while clearing the path for the final vote of the Senate-passed infrastructure plan.

The measure also requires the House to vote on the infrastructure bill by Sept. 27, which is an intra-party compromise after a small group of centrist Democrats pushed Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in the chamber, to take up on the bipartisan infrastructure plan before the Democrats-only budget resolution.

In addition, the vote also advanced a separate voting rights bill, clearing the way for the chamber to vote on a legislation later Tuesday.

Pelosi has been pushing to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the 3.5 trillion spending package at the same time, but nine moderates, led by Representative Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, opposed her plan to vote on Monday on a related measure, leading to hours of negotiations within the party.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., the United States, April 22, 2021. (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua)

In a Washington Post opinion published on Sunday, the nine House Democrats urged the party to "do infrastructure first."

"We are firmly opposed to holding the president's infrastructure legislation hostage to reconciliation, risking its passage and the bipartisan support behind it," they said.

"We can pass the infrastructure measure now, and then quickly consider reconciliation and the policies from climate to health care to universal pre-K that we believe are critical," they added.

In a statement Tuesday, Pelosi said she is committing to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill by Sept. 27. "I do so with a commitment to rally House Democratic support for its passage," said the Democratic leader.

"We must keep the 51-vote privilege by passing the budget (resolution) and work with House and Senate Democrats to reach agreement in order for the House to vote on a Build Back Better Act (infrastructure package) that will pass the Senate," she said.

