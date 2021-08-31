Krishna Janmashtami festival celebrated in Lalitpur, Nepal

August 31, 2021

A woman wearing a mask offers a prayer during Krishna Janmashtami at Lord Krishna Temple in Lalitpur, Nepal on Aug. 30, 2021. Krishna Janmashtami festival is celebrated annually to mark the birth anniversary of Hindu God Krishna. (Xinhua/Sulav Shrestha)

