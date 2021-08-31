Home>>
Krishna Janmashtami festival celebrated in Lalitpur, Nepal
(Xinhua) 10:28, August 31, 2021
A woman wearing a mask offers a prayer during Krishna Janmashtami at Lord Krishna Temple in Lalitpur, Nepal on Aug. 30, 2021. Krishna Janmashtami festival is celebrated annually to mark the birth anniversary of Hindu God Krishna. (Xinhua/Sulav Shrestha)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.