China's Jiangsu reaps a bumper autumn harvest
(People's Daily Online) 15:11, September 03, 2021
(Photo/People's Daily Online)
The autumn breeze drifts across fields with fresh fragrance, unfolding a picture of the autumn harvest in east China's Jiangsu Province.
Fiery sorghum is decorated with plump grains. Heavy sweet pears bend branches. Gorgon fruit harvests have driven an increase in local farmers' income.
