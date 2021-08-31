Mechanized facilities harvesting 84,000 hectares of rice in SW China's Sichuan

Leshan city, southwest China's Sichuan province, has recently embraced a harvest season encompassing 84,000 hectares of rice. Some 96 percent of the rice is being reaped with the help of machines. Dropping ears of rice swing in the wind and harvesters busily work in paddy fields.

(Photo/Courtesy of the Publicity Department of the CPC Leshan Municipal Committee)

