Monday, September 13, 2021

Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival marked in San Francisco

(Xinhua) 09:03, September 13, 2021

People visit the 31st Mid-Autumn Festival fair in Chinatown in San Francisco, the United States, Sept. 11, 2021. The two-day event is held to hail the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival, which will fall on Sept. 21 this year. The fair was closed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)


