Home>>
Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival marked in San Francisco
(Xinhua) 09:03, September 13, 2021
People visit the 31st Mid-Autumn Festival fair in Chinatown in San Francisco, the United States, Sept. 11, 2021. The two-day event is held to hail the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival, which will fall on Sept. 21 this year. The fair was closed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Afghan expert terms U.S.-led war on terror in Afghanistan as total failure
- US needs to work with China in COVID-19 fight
- U.S.-NATO counterterrorism operation in Afghanistan fails completely -- Kyrgyz expert
- U.S. military intervention bolsters, not quells, terrorism in Iraq -- expert
- 9/11 20 years on: What US 'anti-terrorism' wars left behind
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.