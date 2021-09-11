U.S.-NATO counterterrorism operation in Afghanistan fails completely -- Kyrgyz expert

Xinhua) September 11, 2021

BISHKEK, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- The U.S.-NATO counterterrorism operation in Afghanistan has completely failed, a Kyrgyz security expert has said, urging the fight against terrorism to be continued at the highest level.

In an exclusive interview with Xinhua, Artur Medetbekov, former deputy chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, noted that at present international terrorism is dangerous for the entire planet.

Twenty years ago, the U.S. and NATO troops launched a counterterrorism operation in Afghanistan following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, at a huge cost but to no avail, Medetbekov said.

"Yes, they succeeded in something: to destroy the leader of al-Qaeda, Osama bin Laden, to conduct large tactical military operations somewhere, but today the entire world recognizes that the U.S. and NATO troops did not win the victory against terrorism in Afghanistan," Medetbekov said.

Moreover, tens of billions of dollars had been spent only on the rearmament of the Afghan army, not to mention other expenses, he said.

The former deputy head of the Kyrgyz special services added that the program for the construction of a new Afghan state has not been worked out.

Meanwhile, some religious fundamental organizations were actively engaged in ideological work among the population by recruiting an increasing number of supporters to their side.

The failed attempt by the U.S. and NATO troops to counter terrorism in Afghanistan have instead created in the Asian country a gap and an opportunity for terrorist organizations to grow, making it possible that new bases and camps for international extremist or terrorist organizations could be formed in Afghanistan, he noted.

The United States has used counterterrorism operations for its political and economic ends in countries including Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, and has got other countries involved, he said.

The expert believed that such actions have complicated the situation, and further disrupted stability and security in those regions.

"There are a lot of things here. I think it is impossible to approach the fight against terrorism with double standards," he said, calling for more reflection and vigilance.

