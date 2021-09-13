Afghan expert terms U.S.-led war on terror in Afghanistan as total failure

Xinhua) 08:32, September 13, 2021

A member of Taliban stands guard at a security checkpoint in Kandahar city, Afghanistan, Sept. 11, 2021. (Photo by Sanaullah Seiam/Xinhua)

"When Washington decided to invade Afghanistan out of its own national interests, it did so in late 2001; when its interests required it to leave Afghanistan, it left the country behind as well."

KABUL, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- An Afghan expert has described the so-called U.S.-led war on terror in Afghanistan as a total failure that has plunged the war-torn country into turmoil.

"No doubt, the U.S.-led war on terror in Afghanistan has utterly failed and the American forces have been defeated, of course (it's) a humiliating defeat," Abu Muslim Khorasani, a professor of Rana University in Afghanistan said Saturday.

The professor made the comments as the United States is marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks in the country.

"The current situation in Afghanistan -- uncertainty, poverty, unemployment and thousands of Afghans rushing to fled their country along with the U.S. and allied forces in August -- clearly demonstrated the outcome of the so-called U.S. war on terror as nothing but turmoil," Khorasani told Xinhua.

According to the United States, more than 120,000 foreigners and Afghans who cooperated with U.S. forces and foreign companies over the past 20 years in Afghanistan were evacuated by the U.S. and its allies from Aug. 15 to Aug. 31 via Kabul international airport, and countless more have missed their flights.

Afghans gather near a gate of Kabul airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Rahmatullah Alizadah)

Khorasani listed reasons for the failure of the U.S.-led war on terror, and explained that what's important is "the disharmony among the Pentagon, the Department of State and intelligence services" since the early days of its invasion of Afghanistan in 2001.

Another reason is the lack of a comprehensive policy and U.S. double standards towards Afghanistan, the expert added.

Khorasani continued to say that the legacy of the 20-year presence of the United States in Afghanistan is nothing more than an uncertain future for Afghans.

While commenting on the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan, the expert noted that "when Washington decided to invade Afghanistan out of its own national interests, it did so in late 2001; when its interests required it to leave Afghanistan, it left the country behind as well."

Photo taken on Aug. 31, 2021 shows military vehicles at Kabul airport in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)

"The U.S. invasion of Afghanistan was not meant to ensure Afghanistan's interests. Under the pretext of destroying terrorists, it invaded Afghanistan. Obviously, Washington attacked Afghanistan to seek its own interests in the region," Khorasani said.

"If the U.S. objective were to ensure Afghanistan's interests and bring peace and prosperity to Afghans, Washington would never have pulled out irresponsibly," the expert observed.

The Afghan scholar believed that the U.S. intervention in terms of military, political and culture in the internal affairs of Islamic countries could be the main reason for emerging anti-U.S. extremists and in general anti-West groups.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)