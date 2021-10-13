26,000 to run Wuhan Marathon in October after one-year hiatus

WUHAN, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Wuhan Marathon will be held on October 24 and is expected to draw about 26,000 runners, organizers said here on Tuesday.

Among the 26,000 runners, about 10,000 participants will run the marathon, starting from Wuhan Museum of Science and Technology beside the Yangtze River and ending at Happy Valley, a popular amusement park in the city. Meanwhile, around 16,000 runners will participate in either the half marathon or the 13-kilometer run.

200 free tickets will be reserved for the medical workers who have helped Wuhan combat the coronavirus, the event's organizing committee said.

Participants are required to ensure that they have not traveled to high-risk areas nor overseas from 21 days before the competition date. And all runners are required to show their green health codes and negative nucleic acid test certificates within seven days.

The organizing committee will at the same time hold an online marathon on the competition day for those who cannot participate in the race on site.

And 7,000 volunteers from 15 universities in Wuhan will be recruited to help runners in need along the race.

The Wuhan Marathon was suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

