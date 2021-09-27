Languages

Highlights of Berlin Marathon 2021

(Xinhua) 09:40, September 27, 2021

Gotytom Gebreslase of Ethiopia celebrates victory after winning the women's race of the Berlin Marathon 2021 in Berlin, capital of Germany, Sept. 26, 2021. (Photo by Stefan Zeitz/Xinhua)


