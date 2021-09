We Are China

Traditional pumpkin festival held in Lohmar, Germany

Xinhua) 08:57, September 13, 2021

A staff member weighs a pumpkin during a traditional pumpkin festival in Lohmar, a town near Cologne, Germany, on Sept. 12, 2021. (Photo by Tang Ying/Xinhua)

