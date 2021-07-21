Home>>
Humboldt Forum museum featuring art and science opens to public
(Xinhua) 10:19, July 21, 2021
Photo taken on July 19, 2021 shows the exterior view of the Humboldt Forum museum in Berlin, Germany. The Humboldt Forum museum featuring art and science opened to the public on July 20. (Xinhua/Stefan Zeitz)
