How heavy can a pumpkin be? Over 100 kg!
(People's Daily Online) 11:07, August 25, 2021
Recently, “super-huge pumpkins” at 100-odd kilograms in weight have been cultivated at an agricultural complex in the Pidu District of Chengdu City, southwest China’s Sichuan Province. This type of pumpkin boasts a stunning growth rate. More specifically, it can add over 5 kg per day to its weight after the seeds are sown and fully mature in around 4 months when it can only then be lifted by 4 to 5 people.
