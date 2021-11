We Are China

Winter scenery of Tianquan Lake in east China

Xinhua) 08:20, November 15, 2021

Panorama photo taken with a drone on Nov. 13, 2021 shows a winter landscape of Tianquan Lake in Xuyi County, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

