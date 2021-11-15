Early winter scenery of Qiandao Lake

November 15, 2021

Photo taken on Nov. 14, 2021 shows the early winter scenery of Qiandao Lake, or Thousand-Island Lake, in Chun'an County in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. The lake covers 573 square kilometers, and is home to 114 known fish species. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Jianfeng)

