Home>>
Early winter scenery of Qiandao Lake
(Ecns.cn) 10:36, November 15, 2021
Photo taken on Nov. 14, 2021 shows the early winter scenery of Qiandao Lake, or Thousand-Island Lake, in Chun'an County in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. The lake covers 573 square kilometers, and is home to 114 known fish species. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Jianfeng)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.