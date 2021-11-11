Chrysanthemum show kicks off in Hangzhou

Ecns.cn) 16:58, November 11, 2021

People take photos of colorful chrysanthemums at the second Yangtze River Delta Chrysanthemum Show in Hangzhou Botanical Garden, Zhejiang Province, Nov. 10, 2021. (Photo/Zhang Yin)

The second Yangtze River Delta Chrysanthemum Show and 2021 West Lake Autumn Chrysanthemum Art Festival kicked off in Hangzhou Botanical Garden recently. More than 800 species of chrysanthemums from 15 cities of Yangtze River Delta were on display at the Hangzhou Botanical Garden. The show was divided into three major areas: Chrysanthemum works area, Variety chrysanthemum area and outdoor environment layout area.

