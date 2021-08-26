Home>>
Rice paddy art pictures in Hangzhou present ancient Liangzhu culture
(Ecns.cn) 15:24, August 26, 2021
Aerial photo taken on August 25, 2021 shows a rice paddy art picture in the Liangzhu jade bird at Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City park, Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. (Photo: China News Service/ Wang Gang)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Du Mingming)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- E China’s Hangzhou revives historical and cultural heritage of centuries-old Grand Canal
- West Lake turned to ink wash painting in rainy days
- Aerial view of 2022 Asian Games' hockey stadium
- In pics: exhibition featuring graduates' works of China Academy of Art in Hangzhou
- World Tourism Museum completes construction
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.