We Are China

Rice paddy art pictures in Hangzhou present ancient Liangzhu culture

Ecns.cn) 15:24, August 26, 2021

Aerial photo taken on August 25, 2021 shows a rice paddy art picture in the Liangzhu jade bird at Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City park, Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. (Photo: China News Service/ Wang Gang)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Du Mingming)