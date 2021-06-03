Home>>
In pics: exhibition featuring graduates' works of China Academy of Art in Hangzhou
(Xinhua) 13:32, June 03, 2021
People visit an exhibition featuring graduates' works of China Academy of Art in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 2, 2021. A total of 400 pieces of works are shown during the exhibition. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
