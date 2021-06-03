In pics: exhibition featuring graduates' works of China Academy of Art in Hangzhou

Xinhua) 13:32, June 03, 2021

People visit an exhibition featuring graduates' works of China Academy of Art in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 2, 2021. A total of 400 pieces of works are shown during the exhibition. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)