Thursday, June 03, 2021

In pics: exhibition featuring graduates' works of China Academy of Art in Hangzhou

(Xinhua) 13:32, June 03, 2021

People visit an exhibition featuring graduates' works of China Academy of Art in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 2, 2021. A total of 400 pieces of works are shown during the exhibition. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)


