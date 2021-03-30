Home>>
Cherry blossoms seen in tea garden in Hangzhou
(Xinhua) 14:01, March 30, 2021
Photo taken on March 29, 2021 shows a view of cherry blossoms in a tea garden at Bashan Village, Fuyang District, Hangzhou City in east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Cherry blossoms in full bloom in Huai'an, Jiangsu
- Scenery of cherry blossoms in Guizhou
- Visitors enjoy leisure time among cherry blossoms in Fuzhou
- E China's Hangzhou city delivers "warmth" to sanitation workers
- Shanghai, Beijing and Hangzhou most popular destinations for Chinese overseas returnees: white paper
- Tourists view cherry blossoms at Yuyuantan Park in Beijing
- Gorgeous view: Catch the cherry blossoms in full bloom in Beijing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.