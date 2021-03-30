Video: We Are China

Cherry blossoms seen in tea garden in Hangzhou

Xinhua) 14:01, March 30, 2021

Photo taken on March 29, 2021 shows a view of cherry blossoms in a tea garden at Bashan Village, Fuyang District, Hangzhou City in east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

