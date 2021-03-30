Languages

Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Home>>

Cherry blossoms seen in tea garden in Hangzhou

(Xinhua) 14:01, March 30, 2021

Photo taken on March 29, 2021 shows a view of cherry blossoms in a tea garden at Bashan Village, Fuyang District, Hangzhou City in east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】【12】【13】

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories