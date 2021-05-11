World Tourism Museum completes construction

Ecns.cn) 13:55, May 11, 2021

Workers conduct construction at the World Tourism Museum in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, May 10, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

As the World Tourism Headquarters, the World Tourism Museum has a total construction area of 39,393 square meters. The construction of halls and landscapes have been completed. The museum has set up several exhibition halls including the Tourism General Hall, the World Tourism Hall and the China Tourism Hall, which will comprehensively show world tourism culture.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Bianji)