Photo and art exhibition on Tibet opens in Beijing

Xinhua) 11:25, May 26, 2021

Guests attend the opening ceremony of an exhibition celebrating the 70th anniversary of Tibet's peaceful liberation at the Yanhuang Art Museum in Beijing, capital of China, May 21, 2021. An exhibition of art works and photographs opened in Beijing on Friday to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Tibet's peaceful liberation. The show at the Yanhuang Art Museum consists of 86 fine images created in the 21st century, portraying Tibet's scenery, people and culture. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition of art works and photographs opened in Beijing on Friday to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Tibet's peaceful liberation.

The show at the Yanhuang Art Museum consists of 86 fine images created in the 21st century, portraying Tibet's scenery, people and culture.

The exhibition is sponsored by the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, and will be free to the public until May 27.

